The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 306 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 170,595. Of those, an estimated 93,679 have recovered.
The state reported 10 new coronavirus-related deaths today, raising the death toll to 1,850.
Blaine County gained nine confirmed and two probable cases today, raising local totals to 1,949 confirmed and 208 probable, according to the state health department. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 270 cases in Blaine County.
103,307 Idahoans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are now fully inoculated. A further 119,845 have received the first shot and await their booster.
Keep reading for a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service, the BCRD’s stance on wolf trapping, local and regional COVID-19 transmission risk, and more top news from Thursday, Feb. 25.
• The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning beginning tonight and extending until 10 p.m. Friday. The forecast calls for “heavy snow” and estimates 3-7 inches of accumulation in lower elevations, and 6-10 inches on “ridge tops and elevations above passes.”
• The Blaine County Recreation District on Wednesday became the latest organization to publicly denounce proposed expansions to wolf trapping in Blaine County. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will review the proposal next month. If approved, it would expand wolf trapping to game Units 48 and 49, located on each side of state Highway 75.
• The Hailey City Council passed the first reading of a franchise ordinance this week, laying the groundwork for a new 10-year contract between the city and Idaho Power. If finally approved, the new agreement would go into effect May 1 and give Idaho Power “the nonexclusive right to physically locate and maintain telephone, cable, fiber optics, radio frequency, 5G or other communications facilities.”
• Both Blaine County and the South Central Public Health District updated their COVID-19 transmission risk assessments today, reflecting that Blaine County is at the “high” risk level—the third degree on the four-tiered models. The Health District also ranked its seven other counties. It considers Cassia, Camas, Gooding, Jerome and Twin Falls counties at “moderate,” and Lincoln and Minidoka counties at “minimal” risk.
Click here for Blaine County’s risk assessment, and here for the Health District’s. We'll have more on that in Friday's issue of paper.
• The Hailey City Council gave the greenlight to this year’s annual Fourth of July Antique & Art Show and its Independence Day fireworks display.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In