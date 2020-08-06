The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 692 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 23,399. Health officials consider the virus to be a contributing factor in 223 deaths statewide, six more than yesterday. A total of 8,486 cases have recovered.
Within the South Central Public Health District, Twin Falls, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka counties all gained new cases today. Blaine County’s total rose by two to 560 confirmed cases.
With those numbers in mind, Idaho is set to remain in its current stage of reopening as health and school officials debate how best to proceed. Here are the top news stories from Thursday, Aug. 6.
• Gov. Brad Little held a press conference earlier today to once again announce that Idaho would remain in Stage 4 of his reopening plan for a minimum of two more weeks. This is the fourth time the stage has been extended. Under Stage 4, businesses statewide are allowed to remain open and large crowds can congregate. Since entering this phase of reopening, Idaho has seen a more than 560 percent increase in COVID-19 cases.
The governor also touched upon plans to reopen schools as the 2020-21 school year approaches rapidly. The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is still contemplating its options for in-person and remote learning. Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes has previously stated the school district will not reopen without approval from the South Central Public Health District.
• With Idaho staying in Stage 4, officials have decided that future COVID-19 response will occur on a regional basis, rather than a statewide one. As such, the South Central Public Health District is developing response criteria to determine risk levels throughout its eight counties, including Blaine County. These risk levels will consider several factors and will allow for communities to enact or repeal restrictions as they see fit. Risk levels will be available for public viewing on the health district’s website, phd5.idaho.gov.
• A person has been shot dead following an altercation that occurred in a backcountry campground in Custer County late Saturday night. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. As it is still an open investigation, information on the incident is limited, though a press release issued today did confirm that an off-duty officer was involved. It remains unclear in what capacity he or she was involved.
• The Sawtooth National Forest confirmed two new wildfires north of Fairfield today. One covered about 150 acres and the other just one tenth of an acre. The smaller fire is now contained. A busy fire season comes as the Forest Service plans celebrations for Smokey Bear’s 76th birthday.
• The Blaine County Recreation District is extending its summer day camp for an additional three weeks after the school district moved to postpone the first day of school until Sept. 8. BCRD will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols and limit groups of children to 12.
• The Oregon School Activities Association canceled all fall 2020 athletic seasons and rescheduled them entirely for the spring of 2021. In contrast, the Idaho High School Activities Association is planning to move ahead with fall sports, albeit under strict coronavirus guidelines. Practices are supposed to resume Aug. 10, with games set to begin in the following weeks, but the IHSAA has yet to announce the particulars of its plans for competitions.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Seriously someone or an official needs to talk to the contractor about educating these guys on how to wear a mask since it is mandated in this town. Let's continue to keep our new cases of COVID down and not follow the trend of some other Idaho towns and cities
Not a great picture. Love their masks at half mast! Really???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In