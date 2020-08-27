The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 342 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today. The total has now risen to 31,122, of which 13,928 have recovered and 343 have died. The death toll rose by six since yesterday.
Health officials confirmed another three positive cases of coronavirus among Blaine County residents today, raising the total to 583 confirmed and 18 probable.
The South Central Public Health District updated its Regional Risk Summary today. The tool measures several metrics to determine COVID-19 risks in each of the district's eight counties. As of today, Blaine, Camas and Lincoln counties had minimal risk from the virus. All others in South Central's coverage area were considered moderate.
County employees are set to receive a COVID-19 bonus in the coming months, air quality is improving following storms and state officials provide an update on a potentially dangerous mountain lion. Here is more on those, plus other top news items for Thursday, Aug. 27.
• After a series of thunderstorms whipped through the Wood River Valley last night, the local air quality remained “good” for most of the day, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Air Quality Index readings for Ketchum. As of 4 p.m., the AQI read 52—just drifting into the “moderate” range, but not indicating health threats.
• All Blaine County employees will receive a $500 bonus in the coming months in recognition of the extra risks and challenges facing them as they work through the COVID-19 pandemic, the county commissioners decided on Tuesday. Elected officials will not receive the bonus. In Tuesday’s Blaine County Commissioners meeting, three commissioners took the opportunity to applaud county employees for their dedication, unwavering work ethic and ability to adapt to health and safety precautions.
• The Idaho Department of Fish and Game provided an update on the mountain lion that killed a horse out Croy Canyon west of Hailey over the weekend. Having completed a necropsy on the horse, F&G and Wildlife Services staff concluded that the cat was of an advanced age and no longer capable of hunting elk or deer. It was, however, capable of breaking the neck of a 14-15 hands-high mare. A Fish and Game representative warned that this kind of lion often looks for easy prey: livestock, pets or even children.
• On Monday, the Hailey City Council voted to increase property taxes by 3 percent in fiscal year 2021. The same night, Bellevue’s council voted unanimously not to include the same increase in its budget. Bellevue hopes instead to recoup that funding through a state disbursement of federal CARES Act money. Also during Monday’s meeting, the Bellevue City Council voted to approve a 3 percent salary increase for city employees.
• Blaine County has accepted a $109,000 grant from the Idaho State Public Defense Commission to help cover public defense expenses. $25,000 from that fund will pay for conflict attorneys for the Public Defender’s Office.
• Both the Magic Lantern in Ketchum and Big Wood 4 in Hailey are reopening tomorrow. The movie theaters will each have safety measures in place and some new releases. The Magic Lantern will open with “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and “Unhinged.” The latter film will also screen in Hailey alongside “The New Mutants.” Both theaters will get Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” next week.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In