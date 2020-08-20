The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 424 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 29,120, of which 12,007 have recovered. The department considers coronavirus a contributing factor in 298 deaths, seven more than yesterday.
The state counted one more confirmed case among Blaine County residents today, leaving local totals at 575 confirmed and 18 probable cases. St. Luke's Health System administered 31 COVID-19 tests in Blaine County yesterday, at which time 13 patients were awaiting their results.
Meanwhile, crews make progress containing a nearby wildfire as smoke descends upon the valley from fires in other states. Here are those stories and others from Thursday, Aug. 20.
• As of this morning, the Muldoon Fire, currently burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, was 55 percent contained. The blaze had spread to 374 acres since Sunday and nearly a hundred firefighters are combating it, bolstered by four engines and four helicopters.
Starting tonight, Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. These prohibit most fires and smoking.
• Smoke from fires in California and Oregon has descended upon much of south central Idaho, prompting the Department of Environmental Quality to warn of “unhealthy” air quality. Based on the current Air Quality Index, the air in Ketchum is unhealthy for anyone to breathe for extended periods of time. Even healthy people may experience negative effects. Those within “sensitive groups,” including seniors, children and those with heart and lung issues, could experience severe effects.
• Blaine County has stepped up its U.S. census response rate as the deadline nears, but numbers still lag considerably behind 2010. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated the county’s response rate at less than 39 percent. Bellevue currently boasts the highest response rate in the county, with 56 percent of households reporting. Carey and Hailey are at 53 and 50 percent, respectively. Ketchum and Sun Valley linger between 20 and 30 percent, though.
With the Sept. 30 deadline approaching, local census organizers are urging increased response. A considerable amount of federal funding is tied up in census data.
• A Ketchum man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and now faces up to 20 years in prison. Timothy Semones was indicted in February, following an FBI investigation that determined he transferred $3 million from a California-based company where he worked as chief financial officer to his personal company’s bank account and to that of his wife, Ketchum architect Susan Desko. The money was used to help fund construction of a Lake Creek home north of Ketchum, according to the federal indictment.
• The Family of Woman Film Festival has confirmed UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem as its keynote speaker. Dr. Kanem will shed light on the global impact of COVID-19 on underprivileged women and girls and how the United Nations Population Fund is making a difference in more than 150 countries and territories.
Kanem will be answering questions from the audience, but those must be submitted in advance to info@friendsofunfpa.org. The deadline to do so is Aug. 24.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
