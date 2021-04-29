The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 210 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 187,479. Of those, an estimated 107,046 have recovered.
The state recorded no new coronavirus-related deaths today. The death toll remains 2,045.
Blaine County gained three confirmed cases today, leaving local totals at 2,130 confirmed and 234 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 33 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 478,202 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 122,200 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for the latest on the Croy Street arson, Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk, a major honor for St. Luke’s Health System and more news from Thursday, April 29.
• Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl announced this morning that authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the arsonist who destroyed the Croy Street Exchange building in Hailey last month.
• The St. Luke’s Health System was ranked second among all medium-sized health systems in the United States on a prestigious list of the nation’s top 15. Speaking on the recognition, St. Luke’s Vice President Dr. Bart Hill praised the hospital network’s frontline staff as heroes for their hard work this past year.
Greg Foley has the full story.
• Blaine County’s COVID-19 transmission risk remained “high” again this week, as the county registered upticks in positive testing rates and average new daily cases.
• Hailey Mayor Martha Burke signed a proclamation this week declaring May “Mental Health Awareness Month” in Hailey. The proclamation, spearheaded by the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, comes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate depression, anxiety and substance abuse in the community.
• Idaho Gives—a big annual push for charitable giving to Idaho nonprofits—kicks off Thursday. Usually just a single day, this year’s donation drive will keep active until May 6, reflecting an increased need of support to the nonprofit sector amid COVID-19.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of tomorrow’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In