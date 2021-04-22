The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 234 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide on Thursday, raising the total to 185,993. Of those, an estimated 105,510 have recovered.
The state reported no new coronavirus-related deaths today. The death toll remains 2,028.
Blaine County gained seven new confirmed cases and two probable today, leaving local totals at 2,117 confirmed and 232 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 39 cases in Blaine County.
To date, 435,755 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 145,819 state residents have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for updates on local and regional COVID-19 risk, a bill designed to protect students’ privacy, Sun Valley’s “strategic priorities,” and more news from Thursday, April 22.
• Blaine County’s COVID-19 transmission risk assessment once again indicated a “high” according to the county's own metric based on data from April 11-17. Meanwhile, the South Central Public Health District rated Blaine’s risk as “moderate.” Twin Falls County’s risk rose from “low” to “moderate,” with all other counties in the district remaining “low.”
• Senate Bill 1043, which began as a resolution penned by former Blaine County School District Trustee Kelly Green, has passed the Idaho Legislature and will now go to the governor’s desk. The bill aims to protect the privacy of students facing expulsion from public schools.
• The city of Sun Valley is analyzing a collection of long-term projects designed to accommodate the unforeseen growth the resort town experienced during the pandemic. City Administrator Walt Femling has compiled a list of “strategic priorities” to improve the lives of Sun Valley residents.
• Today is Earth Day, and the Wood River Valley is full of programs and celebrations to mark the occasion from now through the end of the weekend. Click here for more information. Or, check out the brand new Idaho Earth Guide, an online “green living” guide for the Wood River Valley.
Emily Jones has more on that here.
