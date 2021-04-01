In the month of March, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recorded 9,435 statewide confirmed and probable cases, compared to 8,297 in February. That amounts to an average of roughly five more cases per day in March than in February, since March is three days longer.
Thursday;s increase of 361 leaves the total at 180,897. Of those, an estimated 101,115 have recovered.
The state’s coronavirus-related death toll rose by 96 in March. Including one death counted today, the death toll is now 1,963. In February, 132 state residents died of COVID-19 complications.
Meanwhile, Blaine County gained 100 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 last month, compared to 200 in February and 384 in January. Today’s two new probable cases leave local totals at 2,053 confirmed and 215 probable. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 51 cases in Blaine County.
To date, 291,285 state residents have been fully inoculated against COVID-19—an increase of 164,290 since the beginning of March. In Blaine County, 4,130 residents became fully vaccinated in March, leaving the total today at 6,489.
Read on for news of expanded vaccine availability in Blaine County, heightened local COVID-19 risk, extended health-insurance enrollment deadlines, and more news from Thursday, April 1.
• All Blaine County residents age 16 and up are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The South Central Public Health District advanced all eight of its counties—including Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls—ahead of the state’s timeline, citing adequate supply and appointment availability.
• Even as vaccination rollout expands, COVID-19 case rates are climbing again in Blaine County. The county updated its coronavirus transmission risk assessment today, indicating a “high” risk—up from “moderate” a week ago.
• State health-insurance exchange Your Health Idaho has extended its special enrollment period through April. Your Health Idaho has also expanded tax credit availability to Idahoans who were previously ineligible to receive them.
• District 26 lawmakers Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, received their coronavirus vaccines at the South Central Public Health District offices in Bellevue last week. Their appointments came amid an extended legislative recess brought about after several of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19.
Gretel Kauffman has the full story here.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
