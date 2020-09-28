The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted another 422 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, leaving the total at 40,923. That’s an increase of 1,166 since Friday. Over the weekend, officials considered coronavirus a contributing factor in two more deaths, leaving the state’s death toll at 460.
Blaine County’s COVID-19 case count jumped significantly over the weekend, from 623 confirmed and 28 probable on Friday to 649 confirmed and 31 probable today, according to the South Central Public Health District. Of the total, health officials are monitoring 52 active cases in Blaine County.
The state Department of Health and Welfare counts Saturday’s 11 new Blaine County cases as the largest single-day increase in local numbers since Apr. 8.
In other news, firefighters continue to make progress containing nearby wildfires, Fish and Game tackles invasive species and the Wood River Jewish Community joins in celebrations of Yom Kippur. Here are the top stories from Monday, Sept. 28.
• Crews continued to make swift progress containing the Badger Fire, which has now grown to 89,847 acres and is burning in Cassia and Twin Fall counties near Oakley. As of this morning, a total of 448 personnel had contained 89 percent of the fire, according to federal incident management system InciWeb. The estimated date of full containment has not yet been revised down from Oct. 31.
Meanwhile, the 2,285-acre Trap Fire near Stanley is now 100 percent contained.
The causes of both fires remain under investigation. As reported last week, InciWeb is no longer providing updates on the 3,980-acre Grouse Fire near Fairfield “unless significant fire activity occurs.” Click here to visit InciWeb for detailed information on nearby wildfires.
• The Idaho Department of Fish and Game carried out a culling operation last week to remove thousands of illegally introduced goldfish from Hailey’s Heagle Pond. The invasive species could have compromised the ecosystem and harm native fish species in the nearby Big Wood River. The department reminds anglers and aquarium owners that they could face legal repercussions for transplanting or introducing non-native fish in Idaho waters.
• A reminder that Ketchum’s Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a special public hearing on Monday to re-take comment on a proposed hotel development at the entrance of the city, which was remanded back to the commission from Ketchum City Council after a noticing error was discovered. The project was stalled at the beginning of April following a noticing error for neighbors within 300 feet of the development.
• Meanwhile, the Hailey City Council is meeting tonight to discuss a proposal to move a historic Forest Service warehouse building from its current location on River Street to a grassy lot on Merlin Loop. The council will also discuss clean energy and a preliminary-plat for an expansion of Sweetwater Communities.
• The Wood River Jewish Community held online services today as part of its celebration of Yom Kippur—the holiest day of the year in Judaism. The 25-hour fast will end today at sundown (7:23 p.m. in Hailey).
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, or look for a copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.
