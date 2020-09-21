The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported another 410 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, leaving the total at 37,901. That number reflects an increase of nearly 1,000 since Friday. Coronavirus was considered a contributing factor in another nine deaths over the weekend, raising the death toll to 447. An estimated 20,485 patients have recovered.
The South Central Public Health District counts 612 confirmed and 27 probable cases of the virus in Blaine County—opposed to the 610 confirmed and 28 probable counted by the state. Either way, it's an increase since our last update. On Friday, both agencies recorded 600 confirmed and 24 probable cases. Health officials are currently monitoring 19 confirmed and eight probable active cases in the county.
Keep reading for updates on nearby wildfires and air quality, plus other top news from Monday, Sept. 21.
• Crews made considerable progress this weekend in their efforts to contain three wildfires burning on the Sawtooth National Forest. As of today, the 2,211-acre Trap Fire near Stanley was 25 percent contained, the 3,980-acre Grouse Fire near Fairfield was 40 percent contained, and the Badger Fire—burning 89,090 acres in Cassia and Twin Falls counties—was 25 percent contained.
• Anyone who spent time outside this weekend probably noted blue skies unclouded by smoke. With the air quality dramatically improved, the Idaho Department of Environment Quality has lifted its air pollution forecast and caution for Blaine County and several other surrounding areas. The department noted, however, that air quality can degrade quickly with slight changes in weather, wind and fire conditions.
• The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting tonight for a public hearing on proposed River Street Apartments. The proposed 12-unit residential development utilizes repurposed shipping containers as primary materials. P&Z Commissioner Dan Smith described the housing project as “on the more affordable side of the spectrum” in a meeting last month.
• For the first time since the Wood River Jewish Community formed 45 years ago, the group will finally have a permanent home, having finalized a purchase of a two-story building in Elkhorn Village. After some renovations, the building will serve as a synagogue for about 200 Jewish families.
• The Blaine County Recreation District has named Mark Davidson as its new executive director. Davidson will join the BCRD after a 17-year career at The Nature Conservancy, during which time he implemented thousands of acres of conservation easements, serving as the organization’s director of conservation initiatives and conservation manager for central Idaho.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, or keep an eye out for Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In