The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,575 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since Friday, including 597 today. That leaves the state's total case count at 48,663. Of those, an estimated 23,630 are considered active. Coronavirus is considered a contributing factor in 510 deaths statewide, four more than on Friday.
Since Friday, Blaine County gained 35 confirmed and five probable cases of the virus, leaving those totals at 730 and 41, respectively, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. That includes 20 new cases on Saturday--Blaine County's largest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases since April 3.
Keep reading for details of a planned power outage, a nearby wildfire, a COVID-related protest and other top news items from Monday, Oct. 12.
• More than 9,000 households in Ketchum and Sun Valley will temporarily lose power tonight under a planned Idaho Power outage between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The outage will allow crews to repair several sections of the transmission line that delivers electricity between Hailey and Sun Valley.
• Thanks to some rapid response, firefighters were able to achieve 100 percent containment of the Wedge Butte Fire 13 miles south of Bellevue just hours after it ignited on Friday afternoon. The Bureau of Land Management took command of the situation Friday night. A car fire on state Highway 75 ignited the blaze on Friday. Whether or not the driver was injured is unknown at this time.
• Coaches, student-athletes, parents and teachers are planning to take part in a protest outside the Blaine County School District offices tomorrow to insist that Wood River High School and Carey High School sports continue through their respective postseasons.
The BCSD school board previously voted down a proposal to allow sports to continue despite high COVID-19 levels. This news comes shortly after the WRHS football team was quarantined following two positive tests among team members.
• The Bellevue City Council is meeting tonight to consider joining the proposed Wood River Valley Wildlife Smart Communities Coalition, which seeks to educate citizens on safe coexistence with wildlife.
“With a growing state population and development expanding into occupied wildlife habitats, it is often inevitable that human-wildlife conflicts will occur,” states a memo sent to city staff Monday by the coalition supporters.
• Friedman Memorial Airport will welcome Tim Burke as its new operations manager next Monday. Burke joins the Hailey airport after serving as operations manager of the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, Seattle’s King County International Airport and the San Jose International Airport.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time and look for a copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.
