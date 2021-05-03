The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 368 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide over the weekend, raising the total to 188,024. Of those, an estimated 107,765 have recovered.
The state coronavirus-related death toll rose by six since Friday to 2,052.
Blaine County gained one case over the weekend, leaving local totals at 2,131 confirmed and 233 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 33 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 499,860 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 107,533 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 10,992 and 3,078, respectively.
Keep reading for updates on St. Luke’s new mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit, a major repaving project for Hailey’s Main Street, the airport’s summer flight schedule, and more news from Monday, May 3.
• St. Luke’s is now operating a mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit. Community organizations throughout the region can book the converted RV for free vaccine services. The mobile unit is scheduled to be in Blaine County next week.
• The Idaho Transportation Department has commenced a major $3.4 million reconstruction and repaving project on Main Street in Hailey from Fox Acres Road to Cobblestone Lane. The project will address uneven pavement and install ADA-compliant curb ramps at crosswalks.
• Blaine County School District teacher contract negotiations are underway. After one four-hour session in April, the negotiations will resume this Wednesday.
Gretel Kauffman has more on that here.
• Friedman Memorial Airport has announced its summer flight schedule, including increased Delta Air Lines service to and from Salt Lake City.
• Express photographer Roland Lane has been out and about capturing the Wood River Valley’s vibrant spring wildlife.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, and look for a free copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper.
