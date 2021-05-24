Since last Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported 1,118 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, raising the total to 191,397. In the past week, the state’s coronavirus-related death toll has risen by 17, to a total of 2,086.
Blaine County has gained five cases in the past week. The local total is now 2,382 confirmed and probable since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. Of those, the South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 16 cases.
As of today, 580,724 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 80,247 have received one dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 13,374 and 1,904, respectively. All totaled, about 78.2% of Blaine County residents aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Bellevue is preparing to review its health order tonight. Keep reading for more on that, plus other news from Monday, May 24.
• The Bellevue City Council tonight will review its emergency health order, which has been in place since March, 2020. The cities of Hailey, Sun Valley and Ketchum recently repealed their health orders and associated mask mandates and gathering limits. Tonight, Bellevue may follow suit.
Alejandra Buitrago previews the meeting
• House Bill 389, a wide-ranging piece of legislation passed in the final days of the state Legislature’s 2021 session, introduces new caps on the extent to which local governments can tax new construction and annexation. Idaho’s larger cities are left reeling, but the law shouldn’t impact Blaine County’s cities much.
• Three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash at Timmerman Junction late last week. According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, a Twin Falls man driving a Peterbilt truck collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee when the Jeep failed to yield to oncoming traffic while crossing the intersection.
Emily Jones has more on that
• The Hailey City Council is conducting a public hearing on a proposed project for River Street, which would involve constructing sidewalks, relocating parking spaces, reconstructing drainage areas and restriping asphalt.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, and look for a free copy of Wednesday's Idaho Mountain Express newspaper.
