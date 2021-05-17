Since last Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has reported 1,151 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide, raising the total to 190,279. In the past week, the state’s coronavirus-related death toll has risen by eight, to a total of 2,069.
Blaine County has gained nine probable cases in the past week, but no confirmed cases. The local total is now 2,377 confirmed and probable since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. Of those, the South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 21 cases.
As of today, 560,289 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 77,580 have received one dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 12,906 and 1,992, respectively. All totaled, about 76.3% of Blaine County residents aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
With vaccination rates climbing and infection rates falling, multiple local governments have now rescinded mask orders and lifted limits on public gatherings. Keep reading for more on that, plus the latest on a wildfire near Stanley and more news from Monday, May 17.
• Hailey Mayor Martha Burke eliminated the city’s mask mandate on Friday afternoon, responding to new guidelines issued by the CDC. Hailey was one of the first cities in the state to issue a mask requirement, and now is the first in Blaine County to lift it. Earlier last week, the City Council lifted all limits on social gatherings.
• The city of Sun Valley followed suit in a special meeting this morning, voting 2-1 to cancel its emergency health order. Masks are no longer required in Sun Valley in either indoor or outdoor public places. Private businesses reserve the right to require face coverings and limit group capacity.
• A wildfire ignited near Stanley Lake on Saturday, burning around 40 acres on the Sawtooth National Forest. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though the Forest Service took the opportunity to urge campers to fully drown their campfires.
• The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting tonight to review a preliminary plat and zone change application from L.L. Green’s owner Larry Green. The rezoning would enable the hardware store to relocate to an empty lot along McKercher Boulevard and could allow for the construction of 26 new residential units.
• The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting tonight to review a draft version of what would be the city’s first chapter of code addressing annexation procedures. After recently settling an area of city impact debate with Hailey and Blaine County, Bellevue could look to expand its borders.
Tony Evans previews the discussion here.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time and look for a free copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.
