The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 340 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide over the weekend, raising the total to 189,128. The state reported no new coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend. The death toll remains 2,061.
Blaine County gained no cases over the weekend, leaving local totals at 2,133 confirmed and 235 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 27 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 537,571 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 85,725 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 12,139 and 2,209, respectively.
Keep reading for updates on a new wolf-killing law, Hailey and Sun Valley’s COVID-19 health orders, and more news from Monday, May 10.
• Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a bill that will allow hunters and private contractors to kill an unlimited number of wolves in Idaho, beginning July 1. The controversial measure could potentially eliminate about 90% of the state’s wolf population.
• As various summer festivities draw near, the Hailey City Council is meeting Monday night to once again consider easing the restrictions in place under the city’s emergency health order.
• The Sun Valley City Council, meanwhile, opted to maintain the city’s current COVID-19 rules and regulations. Though local vaccination rates are encouraging, council members expressed apprehension at the fast-approaching busy summer tourist season.
• The Bellevue City Council is holding a public hearing tonight to consider new regulations for food trucks. An attorney representing Institute for Justice, an advocacy group, wrote to the council challenging the proposed regulations as “anti-competitive.”
