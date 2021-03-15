Exactly one year after Idaho’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, the state case count on Saturday, March 13, totaled 175,236. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted another 421 confirmed and probable cases since then, raising the total to 175,657. Of those, an estimated 97,844 have recovered.
On Saturday, the state’s coronavirus-related death toll stood at 1,910. No new deaths have been reported since then.
No new cases were reported in Blaine County over the anniversary weekend, either, leaving local totals at 1,991 confirmed and 210 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 45 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 202,520 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 125,484 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 4,684 and 2,280, respectively.
Keep reading for updates on a new St. Luke’s COVID-19 research project, the return of Allen & Co., free BCRD skiing and snowshoeing for the rest of the season, and more top news from Monday, March 15, 2021.
• St. Luke’s Health System has launched a six-month research project to study and track COVID-19 in Blaine County. Project leaders Dr. Terry O’Connor and Dr. Tom Archie are now recruiting up to 600 Blaine County residents to participate in the study.
• Allen & Co. is planning a return to Sun Valley this summer, one year after canceling its 2020 summit amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns. The annual conference brings together some of the world’s foremost figures in business, media, technology and politics (regular attendees include Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg).
• The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting tonight to review a preliminary proposal for a two-building, 24-unit expansion to the Valley View apartment complex at the north end of town. The project currently comprises 52 units of affordable housing across six buildings.
• Want to make the most of winter before all the snow melts? The Blaine County Recreation District today officially opened up its 160-kilometer trail network—including the trails at Galena—to Nordic skiing and snowshoeing free of charge for the remainder of the season.
Tony Evans has more information here.
• Though students are back in the classroom four days a week, the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees last week opted to keep their meetings virtual for the time being. While meetings remain remote, the board is looking into ways to expand visibility of public comments.
Read more from Gretel Kauffman here.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, and look for a free copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper.
