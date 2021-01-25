The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,235 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide over the weekend, including 527 today, raising the total to 160,033. Of those, officials continue to monitor an estimated 81,001 active cases.
The state recorded 14 coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend, including 12 today. The Idaho death toll is now 1,681.
Blaine County gained 31 confirmed and four probable cases over the weekend, leaving local totals at 1,697 confirmed and 169 probable. Based on the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 355 active cases in Blaine County. On Saturday, the local seven-day moving average incidence rate reached an all-time high as the county's COVID-19 surge continued.
To date, 14,648 Idahoans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 97 in Blaine County. A further 64,157 state residents—including 1,410 locals—have received one shot and are awaiting their second.
Read on for news of an approaching snow storm, Sun Valley’s proposed rezoning of Prospector Hill, the latest on Hailey’s proposed Croy Canyon Campground, and more top news from Monday, Jan. 25.
• A massive snow storm is heading towards the Wood River Valley. The National Weather Service is implementing a winter storm watch beginning tomorrow night and continuing through Friday, with forecasts calling for up to 27 inches of snowfall piling up in Blaine and Custer counties.
Emily Jones has more on that here.
• The Sun Valley City Council has given initial consent to a proposed rezone of Prospector Hill and a nearby area immediately east of Dollar Mountain and its base—about 75 acres of open land in all. The rezone will transition the area from Open Recreation zoning into Single-Family Residential, Multiple-Family Residential, Open Space, Service Commercial and Public/Institutional designations.
• The Hailey City Council is taking public comment tonight on the proposed Croy Canyon Campground. The city is considering applying for a $731,340 grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to help fund the 33-site project.
• The Bellevue City Council is meeting tonight to consider signing off on a final area of city impact map and ordinance. The map and ordinance are the culmination of months of work following lengthy negotiations between Bellevue and Hailey over a disputed zone between the two cities.
• Hailey-based Western Watersheds Project was one of nine wildlife groups to join together and sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this month over its decision to delist gray wolves under the Endangered Species Act, removing all federal protections.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, and look for a free copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.
