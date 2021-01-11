The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,981 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide since Friday, including 572 today, raising the grand total since March to 150,239. Of those, health officials continue to monitor an estimated 81,899 active cases.
The state's coronavirus-related death toll has risen by 21 since Friday, including 10 today, leaving the total at 1,544.
Blaine County has gained 21 confirmed and one probable case of the virus since Friday, raising local totals to 1,495 confirmed and 132 probable. Based on the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 184 active cases in Blaine County.
So far, 35,842 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. The Department of Health and Welfare has launched a new vaccine informational dashboard, indicating that 31,487 individual Idahoans have received at least one shot, including 338 in Blaine County. Across the state, 4,335 people have received the two doses required to be considered fully vaccinated.
Keep reading for news of vaccination clinics opening up at St. Luke’s and in the Health District, the future of local wolf packs, and more top stories from Monday, Jan. 11.
• St. Luke’s and the South Central Public Health District are opening up COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in the Wood River Valley to administer vaccine doses to people in the state’s priority group 1a. This includes public health workers, EMS workers, pharmacists, dentists and others.
• Five months after the Bonners Ferry police chief shot and killed a Boise man while camping in Custer County, it does not appear that any charges have been filed in the case by the Custer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
• The Hailey City Council is conducting its first reading tonight of a housing ordinance that would permit accessory dwelling units in two of the city’s Limited Residential zoning districts.
• With wolves recently losing their endangered species status, debates over their protection continue. In the final installment of her wolf series, our reporter Emily Jones takes a look at the animals, their protection status, and what local packs mean to conservationists, livestock owners, and the ecosystem.
• Speaking of wildlife, our photographer Roland Lane has been out and about capturing images of animals throughout the Wood River Valley, including bald eagles, Barrow’s goldeneye ducks, beavers, mule deer, and elk.
• Beginning today, much of the content on mtexpress.com is now accessible via subscription only, per a decision from the Mountain Express’ board of directors. Breaking news, COVID-19 updates, obituaries and some other content will remain free, as will the print paper.
