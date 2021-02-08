The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 689 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide over the weekend, raising the total to 165,658. An estimated 86,880 have recovered.
The state counted another 18 coronavirus-related deaths since Friday, raising the death toll to 1,776.
Blaine County gained 26 confirmed and one probable case over the weekend, leaving those local totals at 1,873 and 184, respectively. The South Central Public Health District was monitoring 433 cases in Blaine County as of Friday.
To date, 37,106 Idahoans, including 327 Blaine County residents, have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A further 114,830, including 3,035 locals, have received one dose and are awaiting their second.
Keep reading for news of potential changes to Hailey’s health order, a proposed anti-drug amendment to the Idaho Constitution, the latest on the controversial undergrounding of a planned Idaho Power transmission line, and more top news from Monday, Feb. 8.
• The Hailey City Council is meeting Tuesday night, with two significant items on the agenda. First, the council will consider a new resolution that would establish new standards for how city staff, and in particular police officers, enforce federal immigration law. The council will also consider adopting a new emergency health order and emergency-powers ordinance, potentially setting tighter restrictions on gatherings than in the rest of the state, where COVID-19 rates are currently less severe.
Emily Jones previews the meeting here.
• A proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution, designed to prevent the state from legalizing marijuana and other psychoactive drugs, has passed the state Senate. It will now go to the House of Representatives for a vote. If approved, the amendment will need support from a majority of Idaho voters in the next general election.
Gretel Kauffman has more details here.
• The Bellevue City Council is meeting tonight and may pass a resolution to join county-wide efforts to achieve 100 percent clean energy by 2045. Bellevue’s resolution would also set a 2035 target for 100 percent clean electricity in the city.
• The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing tomorrow afternoon to review a set of applications to construct a 59,000-square-foot mixed-use building on Main Street, on a site colloquially known as “Hot Dog Hill.”
Greg Foley has more information here.
• The Blaine County commissioners will meet tomorrow to continue a public hearing on the potential partial undergrounding of a controversial Idaho Power transmission line proposed for state Highway 75 between Hailey and Ketchum.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, and look for a free copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.
