The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 631 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide over the weekend, including 332 today. Of those, an estimated 92,573 have recovered.
The state’s coronavirus-related death toll remains 1,826, having not increased since Thursday.
Blaine County gained four confirmed cases over the weekend—all of which were reported Monday. The local totals are now 1,937 confirmed and 203 probable cases, according to the state. The South Central Public Health District was monitoring 341 cases in Blaine County as of Friday.
As of today, 93,734 Idahoans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. A further 123,127 have received one dose and are awaiting their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 1,361 and 3,582, respectively.
Keep reading for the latest on the BCSD’s COVID-19 rates, the death of a snowmobiler in an avalanche, Ketchum’s plans for Warm Springs Ranch, and other top news from Monday, Feb. 22.
• It’s been two weeks since the Blaine County School District welcomed elementary students back into the classroom four days a week, and according to the most recent data, the district has not seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Gretel Kauffman has the details here.
• A 30-year-old Montana man died in an avalanche in the Smiley Creek drainage on Friday afternoon. According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, he triggered “a very large avalanche” while snowmobiling. He was caught and carried approximately 600 feet. The avalanche ultimately travelled 1,000 vertical feet, stretching 500 feet across a gully.
• The Ketchum Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday night to begin its review of a plan to establish 36 home lots on Warm Springs Ranch. Contingent upon approval of that plan, the owner of the property hopes to sell a 64-acre chunk of the 78-acre property to the city for use as a “passive park for open space.”
Greg Foley has more on that here.
• The Hailey City Council is meeting tonight to discuss, among other agenda items, an update to the city’s Greenway Master Plan and an ordinance to establish a new 10-year contract with Idaho Power.
Emily Jones previews the meeting here.
• Readers have until midnight to nominate a local woman for the Idaho Mountain Express’ Woman of the Year award.
