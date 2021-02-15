The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare took the day off for Presidents’ Day, and so has not updated COVID-19 statistics since Saturday. On Feb. 13, the department counted 258 new confirmed and probable cases, raising the total to 167,483. Of those, an estimated 89,410 had recovered.
The state COVID-19 death toll rose by seven on Saturday, to 1,803.
That day, the state counted two new confirmed and two probable cases in Blaine County, raising those tallies to 1,909 and 197, respectively. The South Central Public Health District, which also took a long weekend and has not updated its COVID-19 dashboard since Friday, was monitoring 408 cases in Blaine County at the time.
As of Saturday, 59,854 Idahoans had received both doses of coronavirus vaccine. A further 121,861 had received one dose and were awaiting their second.
Keep reading for updates on the Bluebird Village housing project in Ketchum, the possibility of middle and high school students returning to in-person learning, and other news from Monday, Feb. 15.
• The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to discuss the possibility of returning middle and high school students to in-person learning. Elementary students went back to the classroom four days a week starting Feb. 8.
Gretel Kauffman has the details.
• The city of Ketchum has scheduled a virtual Q&A on the proposed Bluebird Village workforce-housing project for Thursday afternoon, Feb. 18. Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley, Director of Planning and Building Suzanne Frick, and Cory Phelps, vice president of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, will be on a panel to answer questions related to the project, but will not discuss the physical appearance of the proposed building.
• The Hailey City Council gave the official go-ahead to a preliminary plat application for a new five-lot subdivision—dubbed Amatopia—off River Street. The developer plans to build housing on the five lots, serviced by a private cul-de-sac.
• The Hailey City Council also passed the second reading of an ordinance that, once finalized, would give the city the green light to upgrade its current streetlamp design. Due to the expense of solar equipment—$10,000 to $12,000 per streetlight—and limited battery life, the city of Hailey is looking at LED luminaires.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, and look for a free copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In