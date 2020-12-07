The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 3,527 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide since Friday, including 1,383 today. The weekend's increase raises the total since March to 111,893, of which health officials continue to monitor an estimated 66,912.
The coronavirus was a contributing factor in the deaths of another 23 Idahoans since Friday, according to the state. Twenty of those were reported today. The Idaho death toll now totals 1,055.
Blaine County's totals rose to 1,289 confirmed and 100 probable cases over the weekend, marking a gain of 11 confirmed and four probable cases. According to the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 244 active cases in Blaine County.
Keep reading for updates on a possible return to in-person learning at the BCSD, a sick moose recently treated in Hailey, the pending avalanche forecast and more top news from Monday, Dec. 7.
• The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of shifting local schools back to a fully in-person learning model, beginning with elementary school students. Since the start of the academic year, BCSD students have been splitting their time between the classroom and working remotely from home.
• The Idaho Department of Fish and Game treated and collected samples from an ill cow moose apparently afflicted with a severe case of conjunctivitis. Fish and Game biologists fitted the moose with a radio collar so they can keep an eye on her condition. In the meantime, residents are urged to give her and her calf a wide berth if encountered.
• The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting tonight to consider a preliminary plat application for the proposed Amatopia Subdivision. If approved, the five-lot subdivision would occupy space between Draper Preserve and Main Street in Hailey.
• After last week’s trend of dry, mild weather, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center is waiting on one more winter storm system before issuing its daily avalanche forecasts, though its observers have recently seen unstable snowpack in the Galena Summit region.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time and keep an eye out for Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.
