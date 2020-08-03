The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 954 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total to 21,675. Another 11 deaths since Friday leaves the Idaho death toll at 200. Health officials are still monitoring 13,858 cases.
Blaine County gained two more cases over the weekend, leaving the total at 555. Health officials are monitoring about a dozen active cases in the county. Every other county in the South Central Public Health District also saw their numbers rise, except Camas County.
Coronavirus continues to occupy local headlines, but the biggest news from the weekend concerns a wildfire burning near Shoshone. Here are the top news items for Monday, Aug. 3.
• The top story from the weekend concerns a wildfire erupting Friday evening and quickly spreading to consume nearly 4,000 acres northwest of Shoshone. Crews officially contained the fire Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. and though most of the active flames are now out, full control is not expected until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson from the Bureau of Land Management.
Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was caused by human activity.
• The COVID-19 Response Group has resumed coronavirus antibody testing in Ketchum after having to suspend its mission in May due to changing federal regulations. The group uses finger-prick lateral flow testing kits with a turnaround time of about 30 minutes. Anyone can participate.
Tests are meant to identify COVID-generated antibodies in the bloodstream, indicating whether or not a patient has previously had the virus. They do not test symptomatic patients to determine active positive cases.
• The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a juvenile black bear in the East Fork area earlier today. The bear had reportedly become conditioned to scrounging food from human resources, like garbage bins, beehives and bird feeders. Though Fish and Game had urged residents in the area to secure these food sources in safe locations, the advice went unheeded by many households, leading the agency to euthanize the bear.
• The Ketchum City Council met this afternoon, having introduced an additional action item to the agenda: discussion of whether or not to require city employees to wear masks in city workplaces. This continues to be a controversial topic among city officials. In particular, city council members Amanda Breen and Courtney Hamilton have taken umbrage at Mayor Neil Bradshaw and City Administrator Susanne Frick opting not to wear masks during meetings, though Bradshaw maintains his actions are permitted under Ketchum’s health order.
Other talking points include the fiscal year 2021 budget and the controversial Fourth Street closure, which has produced several lawsuits against the city.
Buitrago has more on that here. For the full story on tonight’s meeting, see Wednesday’s Express.
• A rise in people seeking recreation out of doors has seen a corresponding rise in waste, especially from dogs. The Wood River Land Trust has issued a statement urging dog owners to clean up after their pets, particularly near the Big Wood River, as dog feces can introduce harmful bacteria and parasites to sensitive ecosystems and fisheries. Up north, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area has seen an increase in both dog and human waste on trails.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Quit being a snowflake and just wear your mask Bradshaw...
