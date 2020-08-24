The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted 714 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since Friday, including 217 today, Monday, Aug. 24. That leaves the grand total at 30,070, of which 13,081 have recovered. Coronavirus was considered a contributing factor in another 10 deaths since Friday, raising the Idaho death toll to 314.
Since Friday, the department confirmed two more positive cases among Blaine County residents, leaving local totals at 577 confirmed and 18 probable. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring about 15 active local cases.
In other news, smoke continues to cloud the air in the Wood River Valley, local politics heat up as Facebook disables one candidate’s pages, and mountain lions are back on the prowl. Here’s more on those, plus other top stories from the weekend.
• As smoke from massive wildfires in California continues to billow into Idaho, the state Department of Environmental Quality and the National Weather Service have both extended air pollution warnings in Blaine County. The air quality will likely fluctuate throughout the day between being dangerous to everyone and being dangerous only to “sensitive groups,” including children, the elderly and people with lung conditions.
• Local Idaho Senate candidate Eric Parker has said he will continue his campaign after Facebook disabled at least three pages associated with him: his official campaign page, his personal page and the page of his organization, Real 3%ers Idaho. The social media platform took the pages down in a broader sweep of “movements and organizations tied to violence,” disabling hundreds of groups affiliated with “militia organizations and those encouraging riots.”
A Republican from Hailey, Parker is running against incumbent Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, for the District 26 seat. He rose to prominence in 2014 due to his involvement in an armed standoff with federal agents near the ranch of Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy. He maintains that the Real 3%ers Idaho—a self-described nonpartisan group whose stated mission is to “serve, protect, and defend the Constitution as well as the American people and our way of life”—is not a militant group.
• A mountain lion reportedly killed a horse at a pasture west of Hailey early Sunday morning. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has set traps to locate the lion. A spokesman with the agency said livestock is not a typical prey source for lions, but encouraged animal owners to always be vigilant.
• The Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the rezoning of Elkhorn’s “Sunshine parcel.” Previously zoned for commercial use, the parcel is now zoned for residential use, paving the way for the construction of a new subdivision.
• The city councils of both Bellevue and Hailey are meeting tonight to discuss their fiscal year 2021 budgets.
For more top local and regional news, look for a copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
