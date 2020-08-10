Idaho gained 1,178 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. Today's 429 leaves the total at 25,100. Coronavirus was considered a contributing factor in 10 more deaths statewide since Friday, raising the death toll to 239. Of the total, 9,341 have recovered.
Once again, every county in the South Central Public Health District except Camas County gained cases of COVID-19. Twin Falls County's numbers rose by more than a hundred. Blaine County gained two confirmed cases since Friday, leaving the total at 562. According to St. Luke's new dashboard, 11 patients were awaiting coronavirus test results in Blaine County yesterday.
Meanwhile, a wildfire has ravaged thousands of acres north of Fairfield, budget talks continue in local governments and the area arts world sees some changes. Here are the top stories from Monday, Aug. 10.
• The Phillips Creek Fire north of Fairfield spread to more than 2,000 acres over the weekend. As of this morning, 7 percent of the blaze had been contained. Five helicopters and 321 people are working to fight the wildfire. The Great Basin Incident Management Team 3 took command of the situation Sunday morning as crews continue to tackle the fire.
This is a developing story, so keep an eye on mtexpress.com for updates.
• Mountain Rides Transportation Authority has finalized a contract with Hailey-based POWER Engineers for the installation of new e-bus charging stations. Mountain Rides expects a fleet of new e-buses to begin operation in spring, 2021, with the eventual aim of transitioning all of its 20 diesel buses to electric power by 2027.
• Hailey, Bellevue and Ketchum are all meeting tonight to discuss city budgets.
Hailey’s meeting will also include discussions of environmental issues and possible locations for new trails in Quigley Canyon and Colorado Gulch.
Bellevue is weighing the possibility of salary freezes for all city employees.
Ketchum’s meeting is a continuation of a several-hours-long affair last week.
Click the links to read more about the meetings.
• The 2020 Sawtooth Valley Gathering has officially been pushed back to 2021. The annual music festival, which takes place in Stanley, was initially scheduled for late July, but in June organizers postponed it September. Now, without any considerable improvement to the COVID-19 situation, the organizers have decided to call if off for this year. Information about next year’s festival will follow soon. The deadline to request a ticket refund is Aug. 26.
• On the arts beat, Scott Palmer is leaving his position as producing artistic director of Company of Fools, the theatrical branch of the Sun Valley Museum of Art. His decision comes shortly after the cancellation of the company’s theatrical season and only two weeks after the news that Christine Davis-Jeffers would leave her position as executive director of SVMoA. Palmer plans to take a job as executive director of the executive director of the Crested Butte Center for the Arts in Crested Butte, Colo in Crested Butte, Colo.
For more top local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time and look for a copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Great photo Roland! Keep up the good work.
fake news. nobody is sick with anything worse than a terrible flu. it's bad but it's not worth closing the world
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In