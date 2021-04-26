The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 542 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide over the weekend, raising the total to 186,725. Of those, an estimated 106,352 have recovered.
The state coronavirus-related death toll rose by three since Friday to 2,034.
Blaine County gained three confirmed cases over the weekend, leaving local totals at 2,120 confirmed and 235 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 34 cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 460,117 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 131,837 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. Those numbers are 10,204 and 3,490, respectively, in Blaine County. More than 1,000,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Idaho to date.

• The Blaine County School District reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases among students last week following a small increase after spring break. There were six active cases among students between April 16-22, with a further 36 in quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus. No staff members tested positive or were in quarantine.
• The Hailey City Council is holding a public hearing tonight to discuss renewing its emergency health order for another 90 days, until July 25. Existing COVID-19 restrictions, set to expire May 9, stipulate public mask requirements and limit indoor and outdoor gatherings.
• Also in tonight’s meeting, the City Council will continue its discussion of Hailey’s soon-to-expire franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal, establishing garbage and recycling rates and services.

• Idaho’s unemployment rate continued to drop in March, down to 3.2% from the historic high recorded last April. However, neither the state at large nor Blaine County have returned to pre-pandemic unemployment levels.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, and look for a free copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper.
