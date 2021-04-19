The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 458 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide over the weekend, raising the total to 185,227. Of those, an estimated 103,228 have recovered.
The state coronavirus-related death toll rose by five since Friday to 2,022.
Blaine County gained three confirmed and one probable case over the weekend, according to the South Central Public Health District, leaving local totals at 2,105 confirmed and 229 probable. The Health District continues to monitor 40 cases in Blaine County.
A total of 415,128 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 155,035 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for updates on Ketchum’s COVID-19 regulations, BCSD’s postponed levy vote, two public hearings for construction projects in Hailey, and more news from Monday, April 19.
• The Ketchum City Council is considering a new health order to potentially roll back COVID-19 regulations. The new health order would maintain the city’s face covering mandate, but lift most limitations on public gatherings and rules for businesses.
• The Blaine County School District is looking to postpone an already delayed plant facilities levy vote until next March. The $40 million levy request would go towards building repairs, additions and technology, but with federal COVID-19 funding available, the Board of Trustees may have other options in the short term.
Gretel Kauffman has more on that here.
• The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission is holding two public hearings tonight, the first to review plans for two three-story apartment buildings north of the Airport Inn, and the second for a 137-unit addition to the Sweetwater Community in Woodside.
Emily Jones previews the meeting here.
• Year-over-year revenue from Ketchum’s local-option taxes remains up for fiscal 2020-21. Through the first six months of the fiscal year, the city has collected $1,547,888, up 4.72% compared to the first six months of fiscal 2019-20.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, and look for a free copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.
