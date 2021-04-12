The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 538 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide over the weekend, raising the total to 183,691. Of those, an estimated 103,228 have recovered.
The state coronavirus-related death toll rose by three since Friday to 1,996.
Blaine County gained six confirmed cases over the weekend, leaving local totals at 2,088 confirmed and 227 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 57 cases in Blaine County.
A total of 365,444 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 173,319 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 8,043 and 4,203, respectively.
Read on for news of Blaine County’s 18th COVID-19-related death, the end of the Sun Valley ski season, the Sunbeam Subdivision’s final plat, and more news from Monday, April 12.
• A spokesperson with the South Central Public Health District today identified Blaine County’s 18th coronavirus-related death—first reported Thursday—as a man in his 80s. He was hospitalized with underlying health conditions prior to his death.
• Yesterday was the last day of Sun Valley’s 2020-21 winter season. Skiers turned up to Bald Mountain in droves to carve out one last lap before the resort declared its “banner season” a wrap.
• The Hailey City Council has a long and varied agenda for tonight’s meeting. Perhaps most prominent among the various items of discussion is the final plat application for the forthcoming Sunbeam Subdivision, a 54-acre development that will add 85 single-family homes in Hailey’s northeast.
• Three long-serving Blaine County School District principals are planning to retire at the end of the academic year: Carey School Principal John Peck, Silver Creek High School Principal Mike Glenn and Wood River Middle School Principal Fritz Peters, who is currently serving as the district’s interim superintendent.
Gretel Kauffman has more on that here.
For more local and regional news, visit mtexpress.com at any time, and look for a free copy of Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That's one in ten. Really? Where are they?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In