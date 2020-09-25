Idaho added 523 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the state's total to 39,757 people, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. One more person has died, raising the disease's death toll to 458.
The number of new confirmed cases reported today, 468, marks the highest single-day increase in positive tests in more than a month.
Blaine County's uptick continued, too. Today, the South Central Public Health District--which has been about a day ahead of the state's count of late--reported 651 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine. That's eight more than yesterday. (Nine new confirmed cases were announced, and one probable case was taken away--likely moved into the other category.)
The Health District is currently monitoring 29 active cases in the county.
COVID-19 isn't the only news, though. Read on for news of a proposed airport in Camas County, the outlook for the flu season, Ketchum’s new police chief and more top stories from Friday, Sept. 25.
• About 80 people—including our reporter Gretel Kauffman—attended a six-hour planning and zoning meeting in Camas County on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a new private airport to be built east of Fairfield. The wide-ranging and often tumultuous debate cut to the core of Camas’ local identity. Would this proposed airport bolster the Camas economy? Or, would it cater to wealthy visitors just passing through on their way to Sun Valley, turning Camas into, as one citizen put it, “Blaine County’s doormat”?
The debate continued past midnight and seemingly ended in a criminal act.
• Staring down the barrel of a flu season in the middle of an ongoing viral pandemic, health officials from across the state joined together this week to urge people to seek influenza vaccines as soon as possible. Physicians reminded the public that it is possible to get the flu and coronavirus at the same time, and a bad flu season could easily overload Idaho hospitals.
• Ketchum welcomed Jamie Shaw as its new police chief this month. Our reporter Emily Jones caught up with Shaw to discuss his policies, priorities, ambitions and more.
• The Blaine County School District held a public forum Tuesday night to discuss its ongoing search for a new superintendent. Current Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes announced in March that she would leave the district at the end of her contract in 2021. For those who missed Tuesday’s meeting, the school board will hold a second forum on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
• Idaho has a rich and vibrant history, which is why the Mountain Express has partnered with The Community Library’s Jeanne Rodger Lane Center for Regional History for a new monthly column, highlighting historic photographs from the library’s extensive archives.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
