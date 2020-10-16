The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare today reported the state's largest ever single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: 1,094. That leaves the total at 51,704. The previous record was Aug. 5's 839 cases.
With today's rise, more than half of all Idaho cases gained since March are currently considered active. Coronavirus has contributed to 523 deaths in Idaho, six more than yesterday.
Blaine County also recorded a spike, according to the state. Today's 16 new confirmed cases leave the county's totals at 763 confirmed and 40 probable. If not for last Saturday's 20 new cases, today's increase would be the largest in a single day for Blaine County since April 3.
Keep reading for news of last night’s COVID-19 town hall, a proposal to get elementary school students back in the classroom, early voting in Blaine County and more top news from Friday, Oct. 16.
• Amid recent spikes in local and regional coronavirus cases, county leaders and health officials held a virtual town hall meeting last night. They called for redoubled efforts in combatting the spread of the virus just as the South Central Public Health District reported sobering trends in COVID-19 infection. Most significantly, the district—which consists of eight counties, including Blaine—reported 840 new cases during the week of Oct. 4-10. That’s more cases than were reported in March and April combined.
• Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes told the school board this week that baseline screening data for the school year so far suggests elementary school students are struggling with the current learning model, which puts kids in the classroom two days a week and sees them learning remotely the other days. Blaine County School District students are particularly lagging behind in the areas of literacy and math.
As such, Holmes presented a plan, with support of all district elementary principals, to reintroduce children into classrooms four days a week, depending on Blaine County’s COVID-19 transmission risk assessment. The board did not pass final judgment on the plan this week.
• Though no decisions were made about putting younger students back in classrooms, the school board did approve a plan to allow Wood River and Carey High School sports teams to continue with their postseasons. During this week’s BCSD meeting, coaches, parents, students and teachers joined together in a public demonstration, urging the school board to “let them play.”
• Early voting has begun for the Nov. 3 general election. Blaine County residents will have the opportunity to vote in six contested elections (more for residents of Bellevue, where candidates are running for mayor and alderman). Idahoans will also vote on a proposed constitutional amendment.
Our Gretel Kauffman breaks down all the elections, from U.S. president to Bellevue mayor, and explains the ins and outs of the proposed amendment. Click here to read more.
• Developer Jack Bariteau’s perennially stalled hotel project at the southern entrance to Ketchum is still compliant with city agreements, according to Director of Planning and Building Suzanne Frick. Bariteau demonstrated “substantial construction” by an Aug. 31 to keep his building permit alive. The luxury hotel still faces a December 2021 deadline for completion.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare today reported the state's largest ever single-day increase in COVID-19 cases: 1,094. That leaves the total at 51,704. The previous record was Aug. 5's 839 cases. I feel sad reading this 😣
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In