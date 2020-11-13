The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare counted 1,519 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the cumulative total since March to 79,798. Today’s rise is second only to Wednesday’s surge of 1,693. Of the grand total, health officials are monitoring an estimated 44,564 active cases.
In the past two weeks, Idaho has gained 15,988 new coronavirus cases—more than it did in the first four months of the pandemic combined, from mid-March to mid-July.
The state has reported a total of 752 coronavirus-related deaths, adding three more to yesterday's total.
Blaine County gained 18 new confirmed and three probable cases today, for totals of 1,008 confirmed and 67 probable, according to the state. As of Thursday night, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 190 active cases in Blaine County. The district has not yet updated its data today.
Read on for news of Idaho moving back into Stage 2, the BCSD superintendent’s resignation, a local school shifting to fully remote learning and more top news from Friday, Nov. 13.
• Gov. Brad Little announced today that Idaho would revert back into Stage 2 of his economic rebound plan. His decision comes as COVID-19 case counts reach consistent daily highs, hospitalizations surge and the death toll continues to rise. Under Stage 2, gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, with certain allowances made for schools, restaurants, stores and gatherings of “religious or political expression.”
• GwenCarol Holmes resigned from her position as Blaine County School District superintendent yesterday, effective immediately. She held the position for six and a half years and was previously planning to vacate the role at the end of her current contract year next June. In her letter of resignation, she did not specify a reason for her early departure. Until a new full-time superintendent assumes, Wood River Middle School Principal Fritz Peters will take on the job in an interim role.
• Alturas Elementary School is shifting to a fully remote learning model beginning Monday until after Thanksgiving, because of “the large number of staff members currently in quarantine.” According to the Blaine County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard, 10 Alturas staff members and 15 students were in quarantine due to confirmed or suspected exposure to the virus. Alturas is the second BCSD school to shift to a fully remote model since the start of the school year.
• Those above stories unfolded after Blaine County updated its coronavirus transmission risk assessment model last night, reflecting yet another “critical” designation—the most severe on the scale. The county’s risk is assessed based on a series of metrics, including average cases, hospital capacity, positivity rates, testing and more.
• With less than two weeks to go until the Sun Valley Resort kicks off its 85th winter season, the resort has unveiled a series of new “COVID-19 protocols” for visitors to Bald and Dollar mountains to follow. These include mask requirements, social distancing in lines and lifts, dining limitations and more, but unlike at many of Sun Valley’s competitors, guests will not be required to make reservations for skiing the slopes.
• The city of Hailey passed a resolution this week to put the city on the path to achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2035. A similar resolution was passed by the Blaine County Commissioners on Oct. 27. The 2035 deadline for a communitywide transition to clean energy is a decade ahead of Idaho Power’s stated goal of 2045.
