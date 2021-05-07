The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 187 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday--the second straight day under 200 cases--raising the total to 188,788. However, the state reported eight COVID-19-related deaths today. The death toll is 2,061.
Blaine County gained just one probable case on Friday, leaving local totals at 2,133 confirmed and 236 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 27 cases in Blaine County.
As of Friday, 616,645 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 94,703 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for news of Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk, water-right debates in Blaine County, the airport’s rising enplanement rates, and more news from Friday, May 7.
• Blaine County’s COVID-19 transmission risk level dropped from “high” to “moderate” on the county’s own risk assessment scale Thursday. About 75% of eligible Blaine County residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
• As severe drought conditions persist in Blaine County and local growers prepare to face significant water shortages and pasture loss this summer, debates over rights to the scarce resource reigniting.
Emily Jones has the full story.
• Friedman Memorial Airport reported higher demand for commercial bookings this April than in April 2019, surpassing pre-pandemic levels of traffic. All totaled, April 2021 saw about a 6% increase in commercial enplanements compared to April 2019.
• The Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited is bolstering efforts to protect the Big Wood River and restore some sections of the waterway to a more natural state. The group has identified more than half of the river’s banks as being altered to protect property and roads.
