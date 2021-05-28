Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin passed an executive order banning local mask mandates across the state yesterday. McGeachin was serving as acting Idaho Governor while Gov. Brad Little was out of state attending the Republican Governors Association Conference.
Little returned to the state today and immediately signed another executive order repealing McGeachin’s. He described the Lieutenant Governor’s act as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt” and “an abuse of power.”
The Idaho Mountain Express will have the full story in Wednesday’s paper.
Keep reading for the latest in the ongoing water rights debate, what to expect in the Sawtooth National Forest for Memorial Day weekend, and more news from Friday, May 28.
• The Idaho Department of Water Resources has scheduled a five-day hearing in Boise to determine whether or not to cut groundwater rights within local Water Districts 37 and 37B. The state-initiated proceeding will advance despite challenges from Sun Valley Co. and the cities of Bellevue and Hailey.
• This weekend is widely recognized as the unofficial start to summer, and the Sawtooth National Forest is preparing for a busy holiday. Nearly all reservation-only campsites on the forest were booked by Thursday morning. In a series of PSAs, the Forest Service reminded visitors to pack out their trash, extinguish their campfires completely, and avoid attracting bears.
• Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level remained “moderate” again with yesterday’s update, though average new cases have been trending down for several weeks now. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has released the numbers of fully vaccinated people in Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue, Carey and Picabo.
Alejandra Buitrago has the news here.
• The Blaine County School District has confirmed that current Wood River High School Vice Principal Julia Grafft will take up the principal job at WRHS next school year. Principal John Pearce is leaving the district to pursue other opportunities.
• The Central Idaho Resource Advisory Committee has approved 26 forest-improvement projects for funding, including seven within the Sawtooth Nation Recreation Area.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
