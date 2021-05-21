This week marks the one-year anniversary of Idaho’s first entry into Stage 3 of reopening. Following the lockdown in March of 2020, bars, outdoor pools and more facilities reopened to the public on May 18, 2020. A year later, nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions have been lifted, vaccination rates are high and the rate of new cases is dwindling.
Keep reading for news of Blaine County’s assessed property value, local COVID-19 risk, the ongoing effort to restore Snake River sockeye populations, and more news from Friday, May 21.
• The total assessed property value in Blaine County skyrocketed by more than 23% between 2020 and 2021, with Carey and Bellevue experiencing the largest increases as sales prices “erupt” during the pandemic.
Gretel Kauffman reports on the boom, and what it might mean for your property taxes.
• Despite a 0% positive COVID-19 testing rate this week, Blaine County’s coronavirus transmission risk assessment model reflected a “moderate” danger Thursday. The county’s number of new daily cases per hypothetical 100,000 residents rose from 3.7 to 5.6—a “moderate” risk level. The risk assessment panel did not explain how the positivity rate could be 0% if new cases were recorded.
Greg Foley has more information on that, plus a new vaccination option in Hailey.
• Representatives of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes gathered at Pettit Lake to celebrate their ongoing effort to restore Snake River sockeye salmon populations and send a message to President Biden in support of Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson’s $33.5 billion Northwest energy and salmon proposal.
Tony Evans has the story from Pettit Lake.
• The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission backed a plan to relocate L.L. Green’s hardware store to the north entrance of town and construct up to a dozen units of residential housing along First Avenue.
Read more from Emily Jones here.
• Soldier Mountain near Fairfield is finally opening its new mountain bike park today. The trails were initially supposed to open last summer, but the area was devastated by the 2,112-acre Phillips Creek wildfire. Soldier Mountain is planning a grand opening celebration for tomorrow.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
