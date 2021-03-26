The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 317 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 179,204. Of those, an estimated 100,093 have recovered.
The state reported no new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday. The death toll remains 1,954.
Blaine County gained three cases today, raising local totals to 2,029 confirmed and 209 probable. The South Central Public Health District is monitoring 49 cases in Blaine County.
To date, 258,748 state residents are considered fully inoculated against COVID-19. A further 158,376 Idahoans have received one dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 5,806 and 3,458, respectively.
• A man died by suicide Thursday night after hitting a pedestrian with his car on Main Street in Hailey. According to Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel, the driver “observed what he had done, went back to the car and committed suicide.” The pedestrian was transferred to St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
• The fire that burned down the Croy Street Exchange building 10 days ago is now being investigated as arson, according to state Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl. Due to the size and scope of the fire, Sandahl’s team is working with federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
• The state of Idaho has extended a temporary law designed to protect businesses and schools from lawsuits for “damages or an injury resulting from exposure of an individual to coronavirus.” The law will now expire in July 2022. The legislation is meant to protect businesses and organizations that have been cautious amid COVID-19, and does not protect “willful or reckless misconduct.”
• As more and more annual summer events confirm their planned returns in 2021 (most recently Ketchum's Jazz in the Park concert series), the Hailey City Council on Monday will consider approving the annual Folklife Fair (part of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival in the fall) and Summer’s End concert series.
