The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 333 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today. Since the first case was reported a year ago, the total has risen to 174,943. Of those, an estimated 97,315 have recovered.
The state's coronavirus-related death toll rose by three today to 1,909.
The health department reported no new cases in Blaine County today. Local totals remain 1,991 confirmed and 210 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 57 cases in Blaine County.
Statewide, 187,163 Idahoans have been fully vaccinated against the virus. A further 124,697 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 4,326 and 2,489, respectively.
On Saturday, March 14, 2020, a representative of the South Central Public Health District confirmed Blaine County’s first case of COVID-19. With the anniversary this weekend, our reporters caught up with doctors, nurses, frontline workers and average citizens to reflect upon a unique year, and all the challenges and triumphs that came with it. Read below for more.
• Idahoans aged 55-64 will become eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, officials confirmed earlier this week. Those in that age bracket with serious medical conditions will qualify March 15, with the healthy members of the group becoming eligible March 22. The state plans on following the same two-week model beginning March 29 for people aged 45-54.
• This Sunday marks the one year anniversary of Blaine County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. Our reporter Greg Foley caught up with two senior physicians at St. Luke’s Wood River to reflect on a uniquely challenging year. Dr. James Souza and Dr. Terry O’Connor offer their thoughts on what’s happened—and what’s to come in the next few months.
• Meanwhile, St. Luke’s Wood River nurse Allison Burns spoke to Express reporter Tony Evans about her memories working in Blaine County’s COVID-19 testing tent last spring. At the time, Blaine County had one of the worst infection rates in the world, and Burns was among those working the front line.
• Statewide, the health department considers only about 55.6% of all COVID-19 patients to have fully recovered from the virus. Many across Idaho—including here in Blaine County—struggle every day with lingering side effects months after they contracted coronavirus.
Emily Jones tells their stories here.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
