The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 619 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday, raising the total to 13,752. Of that, 3,827 have recovered and 118 have died. Health officials are still monitoring 9,807 active cases.
Locally, Blaine County saw 2 new cases of coronavirus among residents today, leaving totals at 542 confirmed and 13 probable. Cases increased even of eight counties within the South Central Public Health District. Twin Falls, Minidoka, Lincoln, Jerome, Cassia and Gooding County also saw numbers rise in addition to Blaine.
As a the pandemic intensifies, local retailers are facing gaps in the supply chain once again and contact tracing efforts face hurdles. Here are the top stories from Friday, July 17.
• Many local retailers have experienced shortages as a result of the spread of COVID-19. Groceries, kitchen and art supplies, construction materials, bike parts and more are hard to come by at the moment. Local store owners have identified disruptions to the supply chains and manufacturing shortfalls caused by workers isolating, and many suspect that big box chain stores and online retailers are scooping up limited stock.
• The South Central Public Health District passed a resolution encouraging the wearing of masks in all eight counties in its jurisdiction, namely Blaine (where masks are widely required), Twin Falls, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Gooding, Cassia and Camas.
The district made the move as contact tracers have detailed severe challenges in getting the public to cooperate with their efforts to track down close contacts of infected individuals.
• Parts of Blaine County are currently under a Red Flag fire danger warning issued by the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight. Meanwhile, the Sawtooth National Forest also announced that fire danger high.
• The Trailing of the Sheep Festival today became the latest entry on a seemingly endless list event cancellations amid ongoing coronavirus concerns. The festival usually takes place over several days in October and has an estimated economic impact of $4.5 million on the Wood River Valley.
For more top local and regional news stories, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
