The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 635 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 162,355. Of those, an estimated 81,034 have recovered.
The state reported four more coronavirus-related deaths today, raising the death toll to 1,725.
Blaine County gained 13 confirmed cases today, raising local totals to 1,759 confirmed and 178 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 428 cases in Blaine County.
So far, 20,301 Idahoans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 197 in Blaine County. A further 73,770 state residents, including 1,884 locals, have received their first dose and are awaiting their second.
Keep reading for news of multiple avalanches on Bald Mountain, COVID-19 infections and vaccinations in Blaine County, the future of Warm Springs Ranch, and more top news from Friday, Jan. 29.
• The Sun Valley Resort closed Bald Mountain this afternoon, citing snow safety concerns. Heavy snowfall and warm temperatures increased avalanche danger on the mountain. Skiers triggered three separate avalanches Friday in out-of-bounds areas, one of which struck three houses on Skiway Drive. One person was injured in a separate slide. According to a representative from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, all skiers involved were “out and safe.”
• Yesterday’s COVID-19 risk assessment update ranked Blaine County at the “critical” level, noting “one of the worst case rates” the county has seen since last spring. Amid regular local case surges, vaccination efforts are set to expand. Senior citizens across Idaho will become eligible for inoculation appointments beginning Monday.
• As previously reported, the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees voted to send elementary students back to in-person learning four days a week starting Feb. 8. The board has not yet made a decision on older grade levels.
Gretel Kauffman takes a closer look here.
• Sun Valley developer Bob Brennan offered a glimpse of his vision for the future of the 78-acre Warm Springs Ranch property in Ketchum during a P&Z workshop this week. The proposal details plans to develop 36 single-family home lots on a 14-acre parcel on the north side of the property, with the remaining 64 acres to be maintained as a nature preserve with public access.
• The Hailey City Council approved a final plat application for a 23-unit addition to Woodside’s Sweetwater Community. This undertaking is part of a full 116-unit expansion of Sweetwater approved by Planning and Zoning last month.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
