Statewide daily infection rates continued their decline today, as the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 598 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 158,798. Of those, health officials continue to monitor an estimated 82,090 active cases.
The department counted another 13 coronavirus-related deaths today, raising the death toll to 1,667.
Meanwhile, Blaine County's infection rate are still spiking. The county gained another 25 confirmed and two probable cases today, raising local totals to 1,666 confirmed and 164 probable. Based on the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring an estimated 333 active cases in Blaine County.
To date, 13,732 Idahoans have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and a further 54,895 have received one dose and are awaiting their second. Ninety-five Blaine County residents have received both doses, and a further 1,277 have received one dose.
Read on for news of BCSD’s next superintendent, the county COVID-19 risk level, students returning to school full time and more top news from Friday, Jan. 22.
• The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees voted last night to offer the position of superintendent to James Foudy, current superintendent of the McCall-Donnelly School District. The board opted for Foudy over Heather Sanchez, executive director of schools for the Bellevue School District in Washington.
Gretel Kauffman has more details here.
• As the local COVID-19 case surge continues, Blaine County has moved back into the “critical” transmission risk level on its own risk assessment scale. The assessment noted that the rate of new daily cases has more than doubled in a one-week period.
• In an earlier meeting this week, the BCSD Board of Trustees discussed the possibility of returning students to a fully in-person learning model, beginning with elementary school students. Discussion revealed some disagreement among staff and administrators throughout the district. The board plans to vote next week to make a final determination.
• Local-option tax receipts are up in Ketchum for the beginning of fiscal year 2021. Some categories recorded sharp gains, while others showed slight losses.
• Businesses occupying the Croy Street Exchange Building in Hailey were notified New Year’s Eve to vacate the premises within a month as new owners—including state Sen. Michelle Stennett—aim to transition the property into workforce housing. As these are businesses and not residences, they appear to be unaffected by the president’s extension of the eviction moratorium.
