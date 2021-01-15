The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,112 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 154,470. Of those, health officials continue to monitor an estimated 82,704 active cases.
The state counted 12 more coronavirus-related deaths today, raising the death toll to 1,603.
Blaine County gained 13 new confirmed and 12 probable cases, raising local totals to 1,547 confirmed and 153 probable. Based on the most recent data available, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 242 active cases in Blaine County.
As of today, 9,739 people in Idaho had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 31,685 had received one shot. Six Blaine County residents have received both doses, and 336 had received one, according to the state.
Keep reading for updates on Rep. Muffy Davis’ lawsuit against the Legislature, Ketchum P&Z’s debate over another project from developer Jack Bariteau, regional avalanche danger and more top news from Friday, Jan. 15.
• St. Luke's Wood River is opening up additional appointments at its new vaccination clinic for those eligible to receive the shot under state rules from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18. Existing St. Luke's patients can make appointments using the hospital's myChart online system. Others can call St. Luke's services at 208-381-9000.
Gov. Brad Little accelerated the vaccination rollout earlier this week to include a range of frontline workers. Don't know if you qualify yet? Click here for Express Staff Writer Greg Foley's explanation of the system, or follow this link to get it straight from the state.
• U.S. District Court Judge David Nye turned down a Ketchum lawmaker’s request to require immediate COVID-related accommodations to protect her health at the statehouse during the new legislative session while a lawsuit filed last week is pending. Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, along with Rep. Sue Chew, D-Boise, have sued the state Legislature and Speaker of the House Scott Bedke asking for accommodations and citing physical disabilities and health conditions as placing them at greater risk of developing severe cases of COVID-19.
• Ketchum’s Planning and Zoning Commission narrowly voted to recommend that the City Council grant developer Jack Bariteau an extension on a three-story, mixed-use housing and commercial building. Commissioners debated the move as complications continue to embroil a separate, perennially stalled development of Bariteau’s in Ketchum.
• Avalanche danger remains high in the region, after the Sawtooth Avalanche Center observed dozens of slides resulting from Tuesday’s Pacific storm system. Human-triggered avalanches remain “likely” around the Wood River Valley, and officials urge strong caution to those venturing into the backcountry.
• Blaine County nonprofits collectively received $23,415 from the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho in December. The fund has distributed nearly $1.9 million since April.
• It happened again. A bull elk that nearly drowned in the Big Wood River after entangling its antlers in a hammock once again required assistance from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game this week, after getting his antlers stuck in a backyard swing set in Gimlet. Fish and Game officers confirmed that this was the same elk from a green ear tag they’d fitted him with the first time around.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
