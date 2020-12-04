Idaho set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases today, with the state Department of Health and Welfare reporting 1,911 new confirmed and probable cases of the disease. Today's surge brings the state total to 108,366, of which health officials continue to monitor an estimated 64,663 active cases.
The state reported an additional 18 coronavirus-related deaths today, raising the total to 1,032.
Blaine County added another 26 confirmed and four probable cases of the virus today, raising local totals to 1,278 confirmed and 96 probable. As of the most recent available update, the South Central Public Health District was monitoring 231 active cases in Blaine County.
Keep reading for news of Blaine County’s coronavirus situation, Ketchum’s proposed Bluebird Village housing development, clean energy assessments in Hailey and more top news from Friday, Dec. 4.
• With another week gone, Blaine County remained at the “critical” COVID-19 transmission risk level yesterday as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to peak across the state. With coronavirus and flu cases climbing in tandem, local physicians expressed serious concern about hospital capacity and urged citizens to maintain constant vigilance.
• Ketchum made strides toward creating affordable housing for residents this week, as the proposed Bluebird Village workforce housing development landed financing from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s 2021 competitive low-income housing tax credit program. The proposed 56-unit, $22 million project is slated to go up on the current site of Ketchum City Hall.
• A few weeks since the Hailey City Council approved a 2035 100 percent clean electricity pledge, the city shared the results of a summer energy audit, revealing areas where energy efficiency could be vastly improved.
• The Blaine County Recreation District has fleshed out a contingency plan for its HUB afterschool program at the Community Campus, preparing for the possibility of the Blaine County School District moving into an all-online learning model.
• The Blaine County Historical Museum has developed two new brief questionnaires for students and adult residents to create an archival record of what life in the area was like during the coronavirus pandemic. Participants can contribute anonymously or give their names for posterity.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com.
