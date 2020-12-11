The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,582 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total since March to 119,610. Of those, officials continue to monitor an estimated 72,648 active cases.
The virus is considered a contributing factor in the deaths of 1,152 Idahoans: 16 more than yesterday.
The state counted another 15 confirmed and three probable cases in Blaine County today, raising local totals to 1,353 confirmed and 111 probable. According to the most recent available data, the South Central Public Health District is monitoring 260 active cases in Blaine County.
Keep reading for news of COVID-19 hospitalizations at St. Luke’s Wood River, more on Gov. Little’s Crisis Standards of Care announcement, the school district’s new trustee, and other top news stories from Friday, Dec. 11.
• Dr. Frank Batcha, a physician and chief of staff for St. Luke’s Wood River, said Thursday that an anticipated post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases in Blaine County has developed, resulting in increased coronavirus-related hospitalizations and the deaths of two county residents. He said at least 25 percent of St. Luke’s inpatients are COVID-positive, and hospital staff is stretched thin.
• Meanwhile, Gov. Brad Little offered a grim outlook for the near future, warning that the state may soon be forced to transition into Crisis Standards of Care, rationing health care even in emergency situations. Little has declined to issue a statewide mask mandate or lockdown, instead favoring localized and regional approaches to pandemic control. His announcement came as the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare declared COVID-19 the leading cause of death in the state in November.
• Ketchum resident Gretchen Gorham has accepted the vacant seat on the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees. The mother of three BCSD graduates, she told the Express she believes in the value and power of public schools and is excited to help guide the district through the coming years.
• Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey is ready to kick off its 80th winter season next Thursday. Additional days and extended hours will be offered for public skiing during the 2020-21 season, with comprehensive COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
• In other ski news, the Sun Valley Resort has unveiled its new high-speed Broadway quad lift in the Cold Springs area of Bald Mountain. A Thursday morning ribbon cutting preceded Saturday’s grand opening to the public.
For more local and regional news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In