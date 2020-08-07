The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare saw a statewide rise of 523 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to 23,922. The department reported six more deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor, leaving the death toll at 229. The state did not report any new cases among Blaine County residents today, leaving the total at 560 confirmed and 15 probable.
The school district has made a big decision about this coming academic year, wildfires past and present occupy headlines, and St. Luke's offers new insights into coronavirus. Here are those, plus other top stories from Friday, Aug. 7.
• St. Luke’s Health System has now launched its COVID-19 dashboard, offering statistics and graphs on testing and hospitalization at all of its locations. St. Luke’s dashboard highlights metrics that are not readily available through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare or the South Central Public Health District, but obviously takes a more limited viewpoint, only compiling data from St. Luke's eight locations.
The information provided stretches back into March to the beginning of the pandemic in Idaho and offers previously unseen insights into how coronavirus has played out locally. The information about the number of tests administered is particularly illuminating. In Blaine County, for instance, one can now see that in early April some 67 percent of tests yielded positive results. Flashing forward to August, the dashboard shows on a daily basis how many COVID-19 tests have been administered at St. Luke’s Wood River and, of those, how many patients are still awaiting results.
• The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees voted last night to move forward with a hybrid learning plan for the 2020-21 school year, beginning Sept. 8. Trustees voted unanimously to allow students to attend school in person two days a week. Students with last names in the first half of the alphabet will attend in person Monday and Wednesday, and the rest will attend Tuesday and Thursday. On days when they are not attending in person, all students are expected to participate in online learning.
• The Philips Fire just north of Fairfield has more than quadrupled in size since yesterday when it was reported at around 150 acres. As of this morning, the wildfire had spread across 684 acres, according to the Forest Service. Additional firefighters have been deployed to the site.
As of Friday afternoon, the fire appeared to have broken firelines and is threatening several structures, including Soldier Mountain Ski Area. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for the area, indicating extreme wildfire risk.
• The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board approved a budget of $6.3 million for fiscal year 2021 this week. That’s a decrease of about $1 million from the 2020 fiscal year. COVID-19 has drastically reduced enplanements, with Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy reporting roughly 83 percent fewer enplanements this year compared to last. Federal funds from the CARES Act will help offset operational losses and help keep airport staff employed.
• The Idaho Department of Lands has filed a half million dollar civil lawsuit against Bellevue resident Ryan Jensen, who was responsible for igniting the 2018 Sharps Fire, which ravaged 65,000 acres and cost millions to extinguish. In June this year, Jensen was sentenced to pay restitution totaling $303,300, of which his insurance covers $300,000. The Idaho Department of Lands alleges that the $23,000 it received from that payout does not come close to covering the cost of the fire.
• The first two sockeye salmon of the year have returned to Redfish Lake Creek after a grueling 900-mile journey through three rivers, across eight dams and climbing 6,500 feet in elevation. Though it’s still early days, these two salmon bode well for this year’s return. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game confirmed that 400 sockeye have now crossed the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River: the best return over that dam since 2016.
• The future of Ketchum’s vast Warm Springs Ranch property is slowly taking shape, with the current owner in talks with the Land Trust about setting up a park. The land, currently an unofficial dog park, consists of 78 acres hugging the northern slopes of Bald Mountain and represents the largest tract of undeveloped land left in Ketchum.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of today's Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
