The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 239 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 29,359. Six more people have died with the virus since yesterday, raising the state death toll to 304.
The health department reported no new cases among Blaine County residents today. Totals remain at 575 confirmed and 18 probable cases, of which the South Central Public Health District continues to monitor about 20. As of yesterday, St. Luke's administered 111 coronavirus tests in Blaine County this week as of yesterday, at which time 11 patients were still awaiting their results.
The immediate future remains hazy—literally and figuratively—as smoke continues to blanket much of south central Idaho and state legislators prepare to discuss new laws in a special session. Here are the top stories from Friday, Aug. 21.
• As anyone who’s looked outside recently will have noticed, smoke from wildfires in California continues to shroud the Wood River Valley. As such, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality extended yesterday’s health caution for at least a few more days Friday morning.
The air quality in the area is officially considered “unhealthy” by the DEQ. According to the state’s forecast, it will likely remain that way for the weekend.
People should take care when out and about, as prolonged exposure to the air could be harmful to anyone, especially the very young, the very old or those with lung or heart conditions.
The DEQ plans to next update its forecast and caution on Monday afternoon.
• Gov. Brad Little has called a special session of the Idaho Legislature to discuss election law changes, civil liability standards and how COVID-19 has reshaped aspects of the political landscape. In Monday’s special session, lawmakers will consider three bills, two of which deal with election procedure. The third would “establish temporary and consistent standards for civil liability related to COVID-19.”
• The Camas County School District pushed back the start of the school year until Monday, Aug. 24, about a week later than originally planned.
Superintendent Janet Williamson said a district employee recently tested negative for COVID-19, though it is unclear whether the wait for those results caused the postponement.
• The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend a draft $2,357,100 capital improvement plan to the city council, reducing projected city infrastructure expenses by about $2.4 million over the next five years.
• Questions linger over the Flying Heart Ranch in Hailey. Earlier this month, 5th District Judge Ned Williamson ruled against “No Parking” signs posted last summer by the Flying Heart Ranch Owners’ Association. This decision followed a lawsuit against the homeowners by Blaine County and Silver Creek Outfitters, who claimed the signs blocked access to public lands in an unlawful manner. The declaratory judgment did not provide a timeline for the removal of the signs, however, and on Thursday, at least three remained in the area.
• The new virtual Sun Valley Wellness Festival and Conference begins this weekend. Speakers from all fields of wellness will weigh in on a diverse array of subjects, especially COVID-19.
Alejandra Buitrago and Tony Evans each previewed some of the festival’s offerings. Click their names to read more.
