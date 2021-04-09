The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 312 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 183,153. Of those, an estimated 102,697 have recovered.
The state's coronavirus-related death toll rose by four today to 1,993.
Blaine County gained six confirmed and two probable cases today, leaving local totals at 2,082 confirmed and 227 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 53 cases in Blaine County.
A total of 345,228 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 173,222 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 7,718 and 3,937, respectively.
Keep reading for the latest on the Blaine COVID STATS project, rising costs of construction materials, the Legislature’s first week back in session, and more news from Friday, April 9.
• The lead investigators of the Blaine COVID STATS project are seeking participants to help the research team study and track the spread of COVID-19 in Blaine County. Enrollment in the project so far has been impacted by the county’s above average rate of COVID-19 vaccination.
• The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board is making moves toward developing a remote air-traffic control system. Unlike traditional towers normally seen at airports, remote control centers can be off-site, even in another town or state. Friedman could adapt this technology within two years.
• Construction is booming throughout the Wood River Valley, but the skyrocketing prices of building materials is delaying some projects. According to the owner of one Hailey-based construction company, lumber prices have tripled since last autumn.
Tony Evans has the full story here.
• The Idaho Legislature has resumed session following a recess forced by multiple COVID-19 cases among lawmakers and staffers. In the first week back, legislators passed a bill to legalize industrial hemp in the state and a bill that would significantly tighten rules for ballot initiatives.
• The Nature Conservancy will begin a major construction project this month to replace an old log cabin visitor center with a new, expanded $1.5 million facility.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today's Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
