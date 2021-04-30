The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 117 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 187,656. The state gained 7,120 cases in April.
The state recorded one new coronavirus-related death today. The death toll is now 2,046. In April, the Department of Health and Welfare reported 84 COVID-related deaths, including one in Blaine County.
Blaine County gained no new cases today, maintaining local totals at 2,130 confirmed and 233 probable. Blaine County gained 97 confirmed and probable cases this month. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 33 local cases.
As of today, 486,271 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 117,444 state residents have received the first dose of a two dose vaccine and await their second. 202,158 Idahoans became fully vaccinated in April.
Keep reading for updates on vaccine distribution in Idaho, a bill that would greatly expand the hunting of wolves in the state, other recent activity from the state Legislature, and more news from Friday, April 30.
• Idaho has lifted a requirement that people must live or work in the state in order to receive a COVID-19 vaccine here. With supply now exceeding demand within Idaho’s borders, residents of neighboring states can now come here to receive the shot. Area vaccine distributers are also now waiving appointment requirements and taking walk-ins.
• The Idaho Legislature has passed a controversial bill that would allow hunters and private contractors to kill an unlimited number of wolves by any method they choose, year-round, potentially eliminating more than 90% of the state’s wolf population. The bill now goes to the governor's desk.
Emily Jones has the full story.
• Meanwhile, as the state Legislature wrapped up its 16th week of the 2021 session, lawmakers killed a bill that would ban local governments from implementing mask mandates and a bill that would fund COVID-19 testing in schools. Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill that prohibits abortions after a baby’s heartbeat is detected.
Gretel Kauffman has more information.
• The Blaine County commissioners will look into the possibility of expanding funding for ambulance services provided by local fire departments. In a presentation to the commissioners, Wood River Fire and Rescue informally requested a roughly $400,000 increase in Fiscal Year 2022 to county ambulance district funding.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express newspaper, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
