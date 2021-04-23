The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 190 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide on Friday, raising the total to 186,183. Three more people have died of the virus, bringing the total to 2,031.
Blaine County gained four probable cases today, leaving local totals at 2,117 confirmed and 236 probable, according to the South Central Public Health District. The Health District continues to monitor 34 cases in Blaine.
To date, 444,371 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 140,719 people in the state have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine and await their second.
Keep reading for updates on Earth Day celebrations, new wolf control legislation moving through the statehouse, a long-awaited return to Silver Creek and more news from Friday, April 23.
• A bill that could cut Idaho’s wolf population by as much as 90 percent passed the Senate this week and is moving forward in the House. Under the proposed law, “wolves may be disposed of by any federal agency, state agency or private contractor … or agency of another state.” Idahoans could also purchase an unlimited amount of wolf tags, which are currently capped at 15 per person.
Emily Jones has the full story.
• Unega Mountain Dog Rescue completed its largest operation to date last month, wrangling more than two dozen mistreated dogs from a farm in Buhl. They’re now on Unega’s Bellevue property—and caring for the new pack while they await adoption is a full-time job for a pair of locals.
• Lou and Cindy Lunte recently returned to the Silver Creek Preserve as managers after 33 years spent supporting environmental conservation for The Nature Conservancy in Idaho. Tony Evans caught up with the couple to look back at their careers in conservation.
• Earth Day was officially Thursday, but many celebrations were pushed to the weekend.
Click here for a full rundown of events.
• A spate of retirements has left the BCSD with a number of high-level roles to fill for the 2021-22 school year. As Gretel Kauffman reports, they’ve already started the process with a number of new hires.
