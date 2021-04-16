The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 212 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide today, raising the total to 184,769. Of those, an estimated 104,211 have recovered.
The state coronavirus-related death toll rose by two today to 2,017.
Blaine County gained no new cases today, leaving local totals at 2,102 confirmed and 228 probable. The South Central Public Health District continues to monitor 51 cases in Blaine County.
To date, 399,110 Idahoans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further 160,858 state residents have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine and await their second. In Blaine County, those numbers are 8,953 and 3,969, respectively.
Keep reading for more on vaccine availability in Blaine County, wildfire season and a record year for the local real estate market. Here are the top news stories from Friday, April 16.
• Though administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has paused, all Idahoans aged 16 and up can receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. According to the state Department of Health and Welfare, roughly 39.2% of eligible Idahoans have received at least one dose of a vaccine. The state is targeting 80%.
• Amid economic turmoil and high unemployment rates last year, the Blaine County real estate market boomed. According to a report by the Sun Valley Board of Realtors, the county’s total property sales amounted to a record high of $1.16 billion in 2020, nearly doubling the dollar amount sold in 2019.
• Since receiving its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in mid-January, Ketchum-based pharmacy Valley Apothecary has administered about 3,500 vaccine doses. Thanks to an increased supply, the pharmacy will open up hundreds of appointments next week.
Emily Jones more information here.
• Ski season gave way to fire season almost immediately in Blaine County after a pair of blazes ignited concurrently northeast of Hailey and south of Bellevue on Tuesday. With drought conditions persisting, Wood River Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman expressed concerns that area firefighting resources may be stretched thin this spring and summer.
For more local and regional news, pick up a free copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In