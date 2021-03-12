Nearly a year after Hailey resident Linda Hughes tested positive for COVID-19, her sense of smell has yet to return. Today, Hughes finds it impossible to distinguish between pleasant aromas—freshly brewed coffee, herbal teas and breakfast scrambles—and the smell of smoke.
“If I walk out and ‘smell’ restaurant food, or anything with a scent, really, it’s the same smoky, rancid smell,” she said. “I have to ask people around me what I’m smelling.”
Hughes, 63, works as a certified caregiver. She first came down with COVID-19 about a week after her birthday last spring. Minor symptoms quickly gave way to a high fever and excruciating lower-body pain as her sense of taste and smell vanished.
After a three-week quarantine, the virus was officially undetectable in her system. But Hughes’ severe pain persisted into the summer, prompting a battery of tests that revealed organ inflammation and scarring in the lungs. Her spleen was so enlarged, she remembers, that doctors initially suspected cancer. In June, her hair began to fall out in clumps.
Nine months later—thanks, in part, to suggestions from fellow COVID-19 survivors—Hughes is challenging herself to discern between different essential oils and spices in aromatherapy sessions. She has noticed signs of regeneration: her sense of taste is back, “fuzzies” are sprouting on her hairline and her hair is thickening. Still, the fatigue persists.
“I feel like [COVID] aged me a lot. I have to work a lot harder to stay hydrated and feel more tired overall,” she said. “I may never get my smell back, but that’s not so urgent. I just feel lucky I didn’t get pneumonia, which I’ve always been vulnerable to. In April, I was scared I was going to die.”
Jesse Vanderhoof
On March 24, 2020, Hailey resident Jesse Vanderhoof, a nurse at St. Luke’s Wood River, was fighting for his life in the intensive-care unit. His COVID-19 symptoms had begun days earlier with mild, cold-like congestion before progressing to chills, severe body aches, fever and eventually multiple seizures. The 40-year-old was intubated and placed in a medically induced coma at St. Luke’s Wood River, then taken by helicopter to the ICU at St. Luke’s Boise, where he was listed in critical condition.
As his wife, Emily, quarantined at home, she watched her husband stabilize over FaceTime—first opening his eyes, then nodding “yes” and “no” to questions. The nightmare began to fade. By April 2, Jesse’s birthday, his tracheal tube was removed; on April 4, he was discharged from the hospital, delirious and weak from sedation but grateful to be alive.
“That was the worst birthday, ever,” he said with a laugh.
By May, Jesse was back to work at St. Luke’s Wood River with modified hours. With the help of regular physical therapy, he built up his strength and today works normal hours.
“I do have lingering issues that I’m just dealing with that are frustrating, but I’m just happy I’m not in same situation I was in a year ago,” he said.
Two of Vanderhoof’s lingering effects of COVID are a hard, superficial blood clot on his forearm and a persistently swollen hand, which has prevented him from wearing his wedding ring.
“Sure, it’s concerning, and I’d like to see a resolution of the symptoms, but it’s been long enough that I try not to worry about it,” he said.
What’s less apparent is the ongoing fatigue and occasional, traumatic flashbacks to his hospital stay. Though Vanderhoof still doesn’t remember walking into the hospital for the first time, memories from his time in the ICU have come back in pieces.
“Some of them have been pretty tough to deal with—trying to communicate with Emily over FaceTime, trying to communicate with the nurses but not being able to speak,” he said. “I never felt that completely helpless in my life before. When I’d press the call button for help, the nurses had to put on [personal protective equipment] and you’d be watching them get dressed outside the glass, waiting for what felt like forever.”
Anonymous survivor
One COVID survivor in the valley—a Hailey resident who requested his real name not be used in print—told the Express that recovery has been more of a mourning period for what life was once like.
In an interview last June, he described the virus, which he contracted in March, as a “life changer.”
“Three months later and I still am affected heavily emotionally over being sick,” he said then.
On Thursday, he told the Express he continues to deal with depression and post-traumatic stress related to chronic fatigue.
“The people who have been really sick know the consequences,” he said. “Everyone else is going back to normal, pretending it was just a big fluke. I’m still a half a second away from crying when I think about it. I’ve dropped out of society and no longer participate. I quit my job and don’t do anything anymore beyond my daily needs.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, it’s still too early to say whether symptoms from the novel coronavirus are fleeting or more permanent.
“Because it’s difficult to predict long-term outcomes from the new COVID-19 virus, scientists are looking at the long-term effects seen in related viruses, such as the virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS),” the clinic states on its website. “Many people who have recovered from SARS have gone on to develop chronic fatigue syndrome, a complex disorder characterized by extreme fatigue that worsens with physical or mental activity. ... [T]he same may be true for people who have had COVID-19.”
The long road back
For Hughes, joining Survivor Corps, an online grassroots network connecting COVID-19 survivors, has proven helpful. She has turned to other Facebook groups for people experiencing long-term effects from the virus, a cohort of people that she and others refer to as “COVID long-haulers.”
“There’s a lot of validation being given out in these groups for long-haulers, and support for [bereaved] family members,” she said.
When Vanderhoof became fully vaccinated last month, he felt a wave of relief wash over him.
“Without getting too sappy, getting that second vaccine was the most hopeful I’ve ever felt. It was this moment where I was like, ‘We can all get through this. We can all move on with our lives,” he said.
Hughes agreed. Just this past weekend, she was able to enjoy a trip to Boise and dine in a restaurant for the first time.
“I felt so reassured, safe and confident for the first time,” she said, “thanks to the vaccine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In