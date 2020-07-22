A concerning rise in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of July has plunged healthcare systems back into dire straits as supplies of key materials needed to test for the disease dwindle once more.
St. Luke’s health system’s laboratory has the capacity to test thousands of samples a week, according to St. Luke’s Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Joshua Kern—but it can’t operate without the proper materials.
Right now, pipettes and reagent topping are in short supply, Kern said, and manufacturer’s nationwide can’t keep up. That’s left critical pieces necessary for PCR testing are in tight supply as nearly every state in the country competes for materials to fight their own pandemic battles within their borders.
The lag in testing supplies means that test result turnaround time has also reverted back to a seven-day time frame, from just 24 to 48-hours two weeks ago. Kern reminded residents that those who are awaiting test results should consider themselves to be positive, self-isolating and remaining at home until results are certain to limit the potential spread of the virus.
For now, Kern expects more of the same in the coming weeks, with estimations that hospitalizations will double in the next two weeks, as they have in the previous two weeks, increasing the strain on hospitals around the state who are also still handling normal hospitalization numbers from non-COVID related medical issues such as heart attacks.
While the Wood River Valley has only seen a small number of cases since its surge in April, the situation elsewhere in Idaho is critical, Kern said, with cities like Caldwell in Canyon County reflecting a similar per capita infection rate as Houston, Texas. Hospitals, both in the St. Luke’s Health System and in Saint Alphonsus Health System are all near capacity, Kern said, making the next several weeks a critical time to flatten the curve and reduce the rates of infection throughout the state with rigorous hand washing, the use of facial coverings in public and social distancing.
Blaine County and all but one of its incorporated cities have passed mask mandates. Elsewhere in the state, the use of masks is spotty, according to Kern, although he said he has seen an increase in mask usage within the Treasure Valley.
Meanwhile, the worldwide race to find a reliable vaccine continues, with some positive results emerging from vaccine trials in the United Kingdom and China. For now, though, the only way to mitigate risk is to follow guidance from health officials, who have increasing scientific data to support the use of facial coverings to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, Kern told the Express.
“If everyone would start wearing a mask, the spread will slow down,” he said.
