Since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, scientists and lab teams across the U.S. have been on the forefront of finding faster methods of testing for the virus, in hopes that more widespread testing can ultimately paint a picture of how far the virus has spread.
“Testing has been a beast to navigate,” St. Luke’s Health System Area Laboratory Director for the Wood River Valley, Magic Valley and Jerome facilities Ben Enders said in an interview with the Mountain Express on Saturday.
According to Enders the current testing method for COVID-19 is a slow and methodical process that requires time intensive work and hands on manipulation. Because of the intricacy of the testing process, and the number of specimens hospitals across the nation are sending to state and commercial labs for testing, the turnaround time can fluctuate greatly—anywhere between seven and 10 days—with hospitalized patients and healthcare workers being prioritized over outpatients and those showing minimal symptoms.
Until a faster test is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and rapidly produced by manufacturers, testing criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will continue to be adhered to in order to allow for testing of those showing the most symptoms. In addition, due to the time intensity of the current testing process, and the dwindling amount of resources for testing capacity, CDC guidelines ask that patients only be tested if they have a fever over 100 degrees, cough, shortness of breath, body aches and potential exposure to the virus either through travel or person-to-person contact.
By Friday the FDA had approved at least two rapid-style tests, one that takes roughly 45 minutes and another that takes less than 15 minutes.
According to Enders the rapid testing is similar to what would be used to test for the flu or strep throat and can be done outside of a specialized laboratory, allowing greater turnaround time. Enders said these types of “lateral flow tests” happen in minutes and are mass produced every year for the flu season. The same technology structure can be used to test for one strain of the COVID-19 virus.
Abbott, the test maker approved by the FDA for the new testing procedure, said on its website that it hopes to deliver up to 50,000 tests per day in the coming weeks and expects to produce about 5 million tests per month.
For now, the hardest part continues to be turn around time for testing and the psychology of not knowing whether or not someone is positive, Enders said.
Enders said his lab workers and frontline healthcare workers administering the swab tests are constantly reassessing collection technique and being nimble and fast to get the right swabs to the right labs.
As of Sunday, Idaho is working with the state laboratory and three commercial laboratories for testing specimens. According to the state’s website on coronavirus, the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories has tested 1,567 Idaho specimens and commercial labs have tested 3,139 so far. A total of six people have died in the state and 310 people, included 115 in Blaine County, have tested positive so far.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In